Cohanzick Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS)

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Isos Acquisition were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $501,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISOS opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26. Isos Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Isos Acquisition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Isos Acquisition Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

