Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,129,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

DWACU opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.