Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,129,000.

DWACU opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.