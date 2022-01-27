Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

