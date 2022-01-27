Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 36776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.35 million and a PE ratio of 19.71.

In other Colabor Group news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,494,106.90. Insiders have sold 239,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,190 over the last ninety days.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

