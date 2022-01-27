Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.10, but opened at $48.00. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 840 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

