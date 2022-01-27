Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Comcast has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

