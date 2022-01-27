Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matching in one. Its fourth quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income, rise in loans and lower rates. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income are likely to help in aiding its revenues. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line in the near term. A steady rise in operating expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line. Its exposure to risky loan portfolios remains near-term concern. Nonetheless, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through its efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.03. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,907 shares of company stock worth $962,540 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

