Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 5,916.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CRZBY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.52. 59,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,398. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

