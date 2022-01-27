Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

