Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.