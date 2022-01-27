Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Veritiv worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

