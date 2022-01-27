CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,670,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of CommScope worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.