Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Community Bank System worth $63,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.