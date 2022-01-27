Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Community Health Systems worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

