Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €174.00 ($197.73) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €159.50 ($181.25).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €148.10 ($168.30) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.76.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

