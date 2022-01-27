Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.68%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 404.76%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66% Compugen N/A -31.53% -26.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.13 Compugen $2.00 million 119.74 -$29.70 million ($0.40) -8.75

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.