Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.