Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.07 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

