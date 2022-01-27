Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $813,000 Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

