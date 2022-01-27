Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Homology Medicines worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

