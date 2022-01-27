Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 136.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

