Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $751,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,362,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

SEAS opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

