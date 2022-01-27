Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $917,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

JKHY stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

