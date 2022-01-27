Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 395 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Northrim BanCorp worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRIM. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $270.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.