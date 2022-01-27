Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $101,262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,169. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $711.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

