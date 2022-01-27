Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 24,900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 4,119,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

