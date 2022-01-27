Contrasting Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.51 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -1.89 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.08 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -19.73

Battalion Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Battalion Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

