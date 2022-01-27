Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

