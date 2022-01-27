Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.24. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,858 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

