Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CVLG remained flat at $$21.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,310. The company has a market capitalization of $365.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

