Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 2,030.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

COVTY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,365. Covestro has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

