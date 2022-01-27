Cowen Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $84.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 23,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.