Creative Planning Acquires 2,375 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

