Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

