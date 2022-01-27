Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 38.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

