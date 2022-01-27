Creative Planning Has $466,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

