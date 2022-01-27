Creative Planning Takes $381,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

