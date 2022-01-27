Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Credicorp worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Credicorp stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

