Credit Suisse AG Has $125.55 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $125,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

