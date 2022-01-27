Credit Suisse Group Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

