Crestline Management LP Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

