Crestline Management LP Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,116,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

