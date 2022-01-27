Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $968,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

