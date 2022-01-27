Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

