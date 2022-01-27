Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pine Island Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth $146,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPP opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

