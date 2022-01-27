Crestline Management LP Takes Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.13% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

