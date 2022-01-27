Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $681.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

