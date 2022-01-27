CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD opened at $160.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

