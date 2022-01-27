Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $207.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.92.

NYSE CCI opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.55. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.00. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

