Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Citigroup

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.23.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day moving average is $188.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 104,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

